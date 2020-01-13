Lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

Este lunes la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020.
Joker, la cinta protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix, encabeza la lista de las películas más nominadas, compitiendo en 11 categorías.
Mientras que The Irishman (El irlandés); 1917,que ganó el Golden Globe a mejor película dramática, y Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Érase una vez... en Hollywood) le siguen con 10 nominaciones cada una.
Aquí la listas completa de las nominaciones
MEJOR VESTUARIO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Joker
Mujercitas
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR CORTO EN ACCIÓN
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The neighbors' window
Saria
A sister
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood ("Un buen día en el vecindario" o "Un amigo extraordinario")
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory
The Edge ofDemocracy
For Sama
Honeyland
The Cave
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
Les Misérables (Francia)
"Dolor y gloria" (España)
Parasite (Corea del Sur)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakinns, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bomnshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ("Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III")
Missing Link ("Sr. Link")
Toy Story 4
I Lost My Body
Klaus
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
(I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) - Rocketman
Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet
Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II
I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) - Más allá de la esperanza
I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Parasite
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
Knives Out
"1917"
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell ("El escándalo")
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Todd Phillips, Joker
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman("El irlandés")
"1917"
Marriage Story ("Historia de un matrimonio")
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women ("Mujercitas")
Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (Érase una vez... en Hollywood)
Joker
Parasite ("Parásito")
La 92ª edición de los premios Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles y, al igual que el año pasado, no tendrá presentador.