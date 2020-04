Unesco lanza el movimiento global ResiliArt para impulsar el arte y a los creadores

#ResiliArt is a global movement to support artists & creators continue to share their creativity in the face of COVID-19. Join the debate on 15 April from 2-4pm (Paris time):https://t.co/u4WL3ca5Hn. @MCJ_CR @culturasv @MiCulturaPma @CancilleriaHN @UEenNicaragua @AECIDElSalvador pic.twitter.com/9B95vcS4aD