  / martes 28 de julio de 2020

Ellos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

La miniserie de HBO "Watchmen" lideró con 26 las nominaciones a los Emmy, que se entregan el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual

Foto: AFP

AFP

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregan el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

La miniserie de HBO "Watchmen", sobre un grupo de vigilantes enmascarados que son tratados como criminales por las agencias gubernamentales, lideró con 26 las nominaciones a los Emmy.

La comedia de Amazon "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" le siguió con 20.

Mejor serie dramática:

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

Mejor comedia:

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor actriz dramática:

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Mejor miniserie:

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33



