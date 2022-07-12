Premios Emmy 2022: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

Esta tarde se dieron a conocer los nominados de la 74° entrega d e los Premios Emmy, que se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre. La serie "Succession” encabeza el listado, al reunir 25 candidaturas, incluyendo Mejor serie de Drama, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actor de Reparto.
El anuncio se hizo en un evento conducido por los actores Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) y JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). Los premios técnicos serán entregados en dos ceremonias aparte, que tendrán lugar los días 3 y 4 de septiembre.
Fans de Marvel molestos
Oscar Isaac recibió una nominación como Mejor Actor de Miniserie, gracias a su participación en “Escenas de un matrimonio”. Dicho proyecto fue muy aclamado por la crítica al momento de su lanzamiento, pero este anuncio provocó la molestia de los fanáticos de Marvel, pues consideran que la academia menospreció su actuación en la serie “Mon Nkinght”, donde da vida a un hombre con personalidades múltiples.
Estos son los nominados de las principales categorías:
-Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- El juego del calamar
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
-Miniserie o película para tv
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
-Mejor actor de drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Mejor actriz de drama
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
-Mejor actor de reparto de drama
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Severance
- Christopher Walken - Severance
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
-Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
-Mejor actor de comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bil Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
-Mejor actriz de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
-Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
-Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
-Mejor actor de miniserie o película para tv
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
-Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para tv
- Toni Collette - The Staircase
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Lili James - Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Amanda Saefried - The Dropout
-Mejor actor invitado en drama
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
-Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para tv
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
-Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para tv
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
-Mejor programa talk show o de variedades
- The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
- Late night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
-Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
- Nailed It
- Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice